Pictures, video comparing tourists attractions on different side of Niagara Falls getting attention

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Pictures and video comparing two tourist attractions on different sides of Niagara Falls are getting a lot of attention tonight.

The Maid of the Mist on the U.S. side, and Hornblower Niagara Cruise Boats on the Canadian side, are both popular attractions that give people an up-close view of the falls. But you’ll notice one big difference recently.

The Hornblower Boat is essentially empty, with few people on board, and then the Maid of the Mist, with crowds of people packed on.

Canadian ferries are limited to just six passengers per boat, out of a 700 person capacity.

But on the U.S. side, the ferries are operating at 50% capacity.

The Maid of the Mist reopened June 26th.

The spokesperson for the Maid of the Mist says it’s had an average trip count so far of 165 people, which is 35% capacity.

People are also reminded to social distance and wear face masks.

Still, the more crowded boat on the U.S. side got the attention of tourists in Canada.

The U.S. reported almost 58,000 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, compared with Canada’s 786.

Since the outbreak began, the U.S. reported about 118 coronavirus cases per 10,000 residents, while Canada has about 30.

According to the spokesperson for Hornblower Cruises, it will increase its passengers per boat to 100 starting this Friday, as the region enters Phase 3 of reopening.

That’s about 15% capacity and will make the difference between the number of passengers on each boat much less noticeable.