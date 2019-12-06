Plans for indoor water park in downtown Niagara Falls officially dead in the water

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A long-dreamed-of plan to turn the old Rainbow Centre Mall into an indoor water park is officially dead in the water.

The long-stalled Wonder Falls project is no longer, according to Uniland Development on Friday, the same day that Empire State Development announced it is instead seeking developers for the site.

The reason given by Uniland: “The project is not economically feasible due to circumstances beyond its control.”

Plans to first fix up the two-block parcel downtown were first floated in Nov. 2013, between two companies which sought Buffalo Billion assistance. In 2014, Uniland’s Wonder Falls concept was officially picked: A water park with 300 guest rooms, a 14-floor hotel tower with rooftop dining and a spa. The original cost estimate was $150 million.

The announcement makes official what the developer told News 4 in 2018 after momentum had long stalled.

The focus for the property now is a mixed-use development, focusing on public access and walkability, according to Empire State Development.











Images courtesy: Empire State Development