NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) Niagara Falls Police are looking into the possibility that the same man is responsible for robbing three Niagara Falls businesses in less than 24 hours. This is video from last night inside the 7-11 on Pine Avenue near 29th Street, where he demanded money but was refused by the clerk who eventually chased him out the door. Then, just over three hours later Frankie's Donuts on Portage Road was held up by a similar suspect with plastic on his head and hand pointing what could be a gun.

"I can't understand why somebody would be that desperate and risk going to prison for a long period of time for self gratification that they're only gonna get for a short time," said Howard Harrison, a resident of Niagara Falls.