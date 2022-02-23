NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Niagara Falls woman collided with a police car around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 18th Street.

According to the Niagara Falls mayor’s office, the woman, traveling north on 18th Street in a 2016 Chrysler, failed to stop at a stop sign and her vehicle was struck by Lt. Paul Kudela’s westbound police car as she entered the intersection. Kudela’s car, Niagara Falls Police vehicle #44, then collided with a parked Mercedes Benz.

There is no stop sign on Walnut Street at that intersection, giving Kudela the right of way.

Both individuals involved in the accident were reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment. Kudela, 40, was treated for a head injury at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, while the woman was taken to ECMC for treatment. Both have since been released.

Charges against the woman are pending, according to the mayor’s office.