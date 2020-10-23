Police chase in Niagara Falls ends in crash involving dirt bike and vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A police chase ended in a crash involving a dirt bike and a vehicle on Pine Avenue on Friday, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Officials tell us Police Crash Management was activated at 1:27 p.m. to investigate the crash in the 2800 block of Pine.

A minivan traveling east attempted to make a right turn into the alley between 28th and 29th Streets, and police say an unregistered dirt bike trying to evade a stop by police collided with the minivan.

The dirt bike driver left the scene on foot, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Police tell News 4 the minivan driver did not suffer injuries, and the investigation continues.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.