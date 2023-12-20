NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls driver was nearly three times over the legal limit for alcohol when she collided with a New York State Police vehicle Tuesday night, law enforcement officials said.

Claudia Charette, 54, was headed north on Porter Road when she struck the vehicle as it was turning off 38th Street, police said. No one was injured.

Responding troopers who interviewed Charette said they noticed an alcoholic odor on her. She declined field sobriety tests but allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.22 percent, according to police.

Charette was given traffic tickets for aggravated DWI and vehicle and traffic infractions. She’s expected to be back in court in January.