NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police identified Grand Island residents Kurt P. Villani, 53, and his wife, 53-year-old Monica Villani, as the victims of Wednesday’s fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge.

The crash, which took place just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, shut down the four vehicle bridges that cross the U.S. and Canada border in Western New York and also left one border patrol officer with minor injuries. Three of the bridges re-opened Wednesday evening, while the Rainbow Bridge re-opened Thursday night around 6:30 p.m.

The Villani family said in a statement obtained by News 4’s Tara Lynch that they wished to “extend our sincere gratitude to all that extended prayers, condolences and well wishes. We are all deeply touched. At this point, we would request privacy so we may begin the process of healing.” The statement was also on behalf of the Ceccato, Maniccia and Gui’s Lumber families.

Niagara Falls Police Department Superintendent John Faso told News 4 that the vehicle was a 2022 Bentley and believed to be the Flying Spur model. Faso added that 2018-2021 Bentley GT and Flying Spur models were recalled in 2021 due to the risk of the accelerator getting stuck, and while the car in the crash was a 2022, this is still part of the investigation.

Additionally, police are investigating the possibility of a medical emergency.

Video shows the car going at a high rate of speed before appearing to hit something and going airborne, eventually landing on a structure near the border inspection booths. The car then exploded and burst into flames, killing both occupants.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details, including a cause, were released by police. Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that there was no indication the crash was an act of terrorism.

“The City of Niagara Falls would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families as they deal with this tragedy,” Niagara Falls police said in a statement.