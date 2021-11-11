Police looking for help finding missing Niagara Falls man

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a missing 73-year-old man who may be in the beginning stages of dementia.

Dolphus Cole, a Cedar Avenue resident, was last seen this past Friday. He was reported to have gone to the M&T Bank at 750 Main Street sometime during the morning.

There, police say he withdrew $60 before leaving in an unknown direction.

At the time, police say Cole was wearing a black and white jacket, and possibly, red and black flannel pajama pants.

Cole may have only been in the Niagara Falls area for roughly six months. He doesn’t know many people in the area. He’s originally from South Carolina and may have friends in Buffalo.

Anyone who sees him is being asked to check on his welfare and call Det. Henderson at (716) 286-4711.