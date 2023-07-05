NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A case of animal cruelty has resulted in charges against a Long Island resident.

Niagara Falls police responded to the Seneca Niagara Casino on Tuesday afternoon, where someone said he saw a man, later identified as Jianmin Zhu, 68, coming out of the casino, checking on his dog in the back of his vehicle, and leaving it as he reentered the casino.

Police say the vehicle was parked in direct sunlight, with windows rolled up in approximately 86-degree weather. According to the officer who responded, the dog was seen laying in the rear trunk, panting with his tongue out. No food or water appeared to be available, police said.

The rear passenger door of the vehicle was able to be opened, and inside, police say the temperature was much warmer than it was outside.

“I attempted to remove the animal from the vehicle and place it into my air-conditioned vehicle, but the dog was uncooperative,” an officer said in their report. Police filled a bowl with water and requested an officer stand by while casino security officials were contacted.

After about an hour and 45 minutes, Zhu was found by police, but there was “a significant language barrier.” With the help of a translator, police explained to Zhu that he broke the law.

“He did try to defend having food and water for the dog by showing me a sealed bag of dog food and a closed bottle of water,” police said in the report.

Zhu was subsequently given a court appearance ticket.