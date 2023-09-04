BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An anonymous man allegedly made threats to “kill everyone” at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Friday, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Police say they responded to the casino early Friday evening, where security had received a call from a man who sounded like he had an English accent and made multiple statements that he was staying at the hotel and would release chemical agents in the hotel in order to “kill everyone.”

Later, police say he appeared to give the phone to a crying woman. He allegedly said he would kill her, followed by what sounded like 5-6 gunshots. He then said he wanted $30,000 from the casino.

Police say around the same time, the New York State Parks Police dispatch received an anonymous call that multiple men with AR-15 rifles were headed to the casino.

Police did a sweep of one of the floors as well as one room, and the facilities department checked the air filtration system. Both were cleared.

No charges have been filed in the alleged incident.