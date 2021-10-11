Police: Motorcyclist dies after collision with wrong-way driver; charges pending

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls.

Police responded to the intersection of 22nd Street and Whitney Avenue on Sunday, shortly before 5 p.m.

There, the 58-year-old Buffalo man on the southbound motorcycle collided with an eastbound vehicle on Whitney Avenue.

The 18-year-old Lewiston man driving on Whitney Avenue had been going the wrong way, as Whitney is a one-way street meant for westbound traffic.

After the collision, the motorcyclist was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, and then ECMC. He later died there after suffering numerous injuries.

The other driver wasn’t injured, and police say he’s cooperating with their investigation. Charges are pending.