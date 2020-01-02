Police: Niagara Falls man attacked by dog while walking

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say a man was attacked by a dog while walking to a store from his home.

According to officers, the victim, a 26-year-old 17th St. resident, was walking when two pit bulls began running toward him.

This occurred in an alley between 17th and 18th streets.

The man placed his hands on his head to protect it, and that’s when one of the dogs jumped onto him and latched onto his left hand and jacket, police say.

Police say the dogs’ owner came out of his house at the corner of 18th and Niagara streets, and asked the victim why he didn’t run from the dogs.

The dogs’ owner also wouldn’t say whether or not the dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

The victim’s wife then took him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The city’s animal control officer was notified of the incident by police. No charges have been announced.