NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the 4th of July, a man claims to have been exercising his right to freedom of speech when he was charged with disorderly conduct.

Christopher Smith, a 45-year-old resident of Niagara Falls was the subject of multiple calls on Niagara Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.

Police arrived, and there, they say Smith was “yelling obscene language toward bystanders and officers.”

“Smith continued to yell the word ‘f—‘ several times, saying that it was freedom of speech,” police said. “There was a party in a black pickup truck on one corner and another party on the opposite corner that waited for officer to arrive to secure Smith due to his actions being alarming and annoying.”

Police took Smith into custody, transporting him to the city jail without incident.