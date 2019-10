NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A police cruiser was involved in a crash in Niagara Falls Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Hyde Park Blvd.

The police officer was responding to a call when he hit another vehicle that was turning left off of Pine Ave.

Both drivers were hospitalized, but the officer was released after receiving treatment.

It’s not clear if the other driver, who suffered minor injuries, is still being treated.