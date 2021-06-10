Police: Woman charged with DWAI after crashing into fire truck with child in vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday afternoon, Niagara Falls police say a woman was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she crashed into a fire truck.

According to police, the fire truck was headed north on 10th St. before it stopped at a red light. Then, they say another vehicle rear-ended the truck, causing damage to both vehicles.

Neither the driver, identified as 30-year-old Niagara Falls resident Amber Ruffes, or her daughter were injured. Ruffes told police that her brakes failed, causing the crash, officials say.

At the scene, police say Ruffes appeared to be intoxicated and impaired. According to them, she “failed to successfully submit to” a breath test.

Ruffes resisted arrest, police say, before tripping over her feet and striking her face against the pavement.

Her vehicle was searched, and inside, police say they found an opened bottle of cognac, several pills and suboxone.

While at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Ruffes began to show signs of an overdose, but was effectively treated with Narcan, police say.

Ruffes is facing numerous charges, including DWAI – combined drugs and alcochol, aggravated unlicensed operation and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

