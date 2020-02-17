Live Now
Presidents Day is final day to pay $7.16 at Aquarium of Niagara

Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Presidents Day is your last chance to explore the Aquarium of Niagara for just seven dollars and 16 cents! 

Visitors can check out the penguin exhibit, with 15 swimming around — including the newest penguin Neno! 

Guests can also explore the coral reefs, and watch the five sea lions perform throughout the day. 

Those involved say it’s a chance to get up close and personal with the animals. 

And it’s not just fun, it’s also educational. Visitors can learn more about conservation and marine life during their trip.

