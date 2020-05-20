Pride Flag to be hung inside Niagara Falls City Hall this year

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s Pride Flag Raising Ceremony in Niagara Falls will be a bit different.

Typically, it’s a public ceremony followed by other events that celebrate the LGBTQ community.

“Given that this year, we had to cancel our three-day Niagara County Pride Festival that was slated for the end of June, it is important we still find ways to celebrate Pride,” Niagara County Pride Group Leader Ronald Piaseczny said.

Instead, Mayor Robert Restaino will accept the Pride Flag from Piaseczny and hang it inside City Hall. Starting June 1, the flag will be on display for the rest of the month.

“For many in the LGBTQ community, it is often difficult to find accepting and affirming community businesses, medical providers, places of worship, and safe spaces,” Piaseczny said. “Isolation like that can lead to depression and a deep sense of loneliness. Especially now, while we are all socially distancing and isolating. For some LGBTQ folks, they might be in households right now where they are not accepted or are experiencing some level of abuse. It is important, that now, more than ever, organizations like Niagara County Pride and the City of Niagara Falls show our support and celebrate our community’s rich diversity, while spreading the message, ‘You are not alone!’”

Niagara County Pride‘s monthly social and support group meetings are now online. More information can be found in their Facebook group or by emailing NiagaraPride@gmail.com.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.