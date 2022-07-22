NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of local leaders, including Mayor Robert Restaino and Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, came together Friday morning in Niagara Falls to announce the Double Up Food Bucks New York program.

This nutrition incentive program is designed to help families with a limited budget for food who receive SNAP benefits.

The program, which matches SNAP purchases dollar-for-dollar (up to $20 per day), helps people buy local fruits and vegetables. With more than 180 sites already in New York, the Niagara Falls City Market is becoming the first location in the Falls to offer this.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is supplying Double Up Food Bucks New York with a $25,000 grant. Watch the announcement in the video above.