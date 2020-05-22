PVS Chemicals donates hand sanitizer to NYS Park Police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–PVS Chemicals donated around 200 bottles of hand sanitizer to New York State Park Police.

PVS officials say the sanitizer, made in their factories, will be distributed to different park headquarters in the Western New York region as parks and beaches will be crowded for the holiday weekend.

The company also donated 10 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office last month, and they plan to make and donate to more groups in the coming months.

“PVS has been operating in Buffalo for nearly 40 years and we’re always ready to give back to the communities we live and work in,” said Chris Cancilla, the Buffalo plant manager. “We hope that as New York State begins to reopen, we can do our part in keeping our first responders safe and healthy.”

PVS dropped the bottles off Friday morning to the NYS Park Police headquarters at 570 Whirlpool St. in Niagara Falls.

“The New York State Park Police would like to thank PVS Chemical Solutions for their incredible support of law enforcement. This will help ensure that the 57 Officers covering the 10 counties of Western New York will be able to safely protect our visitors throughout the Memorial Weekend,” Captain Christopher Rola said.

