NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An NFL player was giving back to the community Saturday.

Atlanta Falcons Running Back Qadree Ollison gave out free turkeys at the Cataract Football Field in Niagara Falls. Ollison was born in that area and attended Canisius High School.

“It’s really like a dream come true to me, I’ve always wanted to give back to my city and really just give people more than what we have here,” said Ollison.

Ollison is in his third year with the Falcons.