NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The raid of a business and a residence police say was connected to a Niagara Falls resident led to the seizure of drugs, guns and money.

Niagara Falls police say the raid took place on Tuesday, with help from local and federal agencies. It followed a 10-month investigation.

Police say 11 ounces of suspected cocaine, two handguns, two long guns and an undetermined amount of U.S. currency were seized.

As a result, Tamar Copeland, 40, is facing multiple charges pending forensic analysis results.