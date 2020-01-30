Rape, kidnapping charges against Niagara Falls man dropped

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kidnapping and rape charges against a Niagara Falls man have suddenly been dropped.

Eduardo Rodriguez had been accused of the assault, which happened on 10th St. last February.

At the time, police said the victim was able to escape and stagger her way to the hospital.

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek says the victim in the attack recently died and they can’t make the case without her testimony.

Wojtaszek also said her death had nothing to do with the case.

As a result, rape, kidnapping, assault and criminal sex act charges against Rodriguez have all been dropped.