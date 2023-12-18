NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is starting off this week back home in western New York.

On Monday, the Governor is scheduled to appear in Niagara Falls and Amherst. At 12:30 p.m., she’s expected to make an economic development announcement at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Welcome Center, located at Niagara Falls State Park.

Then later at 3 p.m., Hochul’s schedule says she’ll be celebrating an infrastructure investment during an appearance at at Daemen University’s MusicalFare Theater.