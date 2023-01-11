NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new record store is coming to the Falls and will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 5 p.m.

Daredevil Record Store and Listening Lounge will sell new and used records, CDs, cassettes, and vintage shirts. What will set it apart from many other record stores is the listening lounge, which will allow patrons to listen to any of Daredevil’s used inventory on Walkmans, Discmans, and other audio equipment throughout the lounge.

Located at 324 Niagara St., the store will have extended hours on Friday and Saturday to celebrate its opening — staying open until 12:30 a.m. The store has a two-day beer, wine, and cider permit with alcohol sales running until close. The store also said DJ Dr. Wisz will be spinning a retro playlist from 5-11 p.m.

Daredevil Records will also sell Green Day’s Oakland Coffee, Johnny Ryan, and Gene Simmons’ Moneybag Soda. Beer, wine, cider, and seltzers will be available later in the year.

Owner Jessica Berry will speak at the event about the City of Niagara Falls Minority and Women Business Enterprise grant, which was a pivotal factor in her starting the business. Mayor Robert Restaino will be in attendance, as will Assemblymember Angelo Morinello.

All visitors to the store will be entered to win various door prizes. For more information, or for information about events coming to the store, visit Daredevil’s website at this link.