“Red House” in Niagara Falls condemned after several recent shootings

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Niagara Falls have condemned a house on Highland Ave. after it became the scene of several recent shootings.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say the body of 24-year-old Clyde Coleman was found at the rear of 3108 Highland Ave. — a location known as the “Red House.”

Coleman’s death was the result of a gunshot wound. It’s not clear if an arrest has been made in this shooting, and it’s not known if police have any suspects.

After Coleman and a number of others were shot here in recent weeks, the city has decided to condemn the house.

