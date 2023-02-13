NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rescue operation took place on Goat Island in Niagara Falls after a woman jumped into the Niagara Gorge with her 5-year-old son around 1 p.m. Monday, according to New York State Parks officials.

Officials say a recovery mission is underway for the woman, while the child has been transported to a hospital. The incident took place between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Mercy Flight and Niagara Falls fire crews were among the first responders at the scene. At least one person was seen being transported from Terrapin Point by Mercy Flight.

Terrapin Point is located on the west side of the island.

DEVELOPING: We’re at the scene of a rescue operation on Goat Island at Niagara Falls. Mercy Flight, Niagara Falls Fire and other EMS are here. We’re working to get more details. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/PEWENqGD4P — Patrick Ryan (@patryanreports) February 13, 2023

At least one victim, being transported via Mercy Flight from Terapin Point in Niagara Falls.. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/THe5nJHC3Q — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) February 13, 2023

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

