NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rescue operation took place on Goat Island in Niagara Falls after a woman jumped into the Niagara Gorge with her 5-year-old son around 1 p.m. Monday, according to New York State Parks officials.
Officials say a recovery mission is underway for the woman, while the child has been transported to a hospital. The incident took place between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Mercy Flight and Niagara Falls fire crews were among the first responders at the scene. At least one person was seen being transported from Terrapin Point by Mercy Flight.
Terrapin Point is located on the west side of the island.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Latest Posts
- Senators will get classified briefing on unidentified objects shot down over weekend
- White House announces plans to enhance transparency over nursing home ownership
- McConnell demands answers on unidentified objects shot down: ‘What in the world is going on?’
- Couple forced to cancel vacation after erroneous $4K Starbucks tip
- After wearing traditional garment on the Tennessee house floor, lawmaker told to look for a new career
Patrick Ryan is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.