Robert Restaino declares victory in Niagara Falls mayor race

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Robert Restaino, projected to win in Niagara Falls and become the city’s first new mayor in 12 years, said Tuesday in declaring victory that he was the change candidate in the Cataract City.

“I really was the only one who could speak to the issue of change,” Restaino said. “I’m happy that our message translated. Sometimes you can have the right message, but no one’s listening.”

The Democrat ran against Republican Glenn Choolokian, Seth Piccirillo who was endorsed by Working Families Party and Jeffrey Elder (DNF).

“We did everything we could to get the message out for change, so I guess Niagara Falls wasn’t ready for change,” Choolokian told News 4.

Restaino will replace Paul Dyster, who announced in February that he would not seek another term.