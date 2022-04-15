BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a man wanted by both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Federal authorities are looking for Malachi Gates on controlled substance and weapon possession charges, while local police have accused him of assault and criminal mischief.

Gates is 5’10” and 190 lbs.

Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.