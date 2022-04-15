BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a man wanted by both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Niagara Falls Police Department.
Federal authorities are looking for Malachi Gates on controlled substance and weapon possession charges, while local police have accused him of assault and criminal mischief.
Gates is 5’10” and 190 lbs.
Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
Latest Posts
- Hope Rises: Summit Center President shares about Autism Walk
- Reward offered for man wanted by Marshals, Niagara Falls police
- Buffalo man fatally shot in doorway on Pleasant Place
- Hamburg family on vacation receives gift card on windshield: ‘Go Bills’
- Alligator in Amherst leads to charges against two people
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.