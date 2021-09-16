Road work on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls expected to take three months

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls can expect to see some lane closures, beginning next week.

Starting Monday, the left lanes of the road will be shut down in both directions, starting at Rainbow Boulevard and continuing to John B. Daly Boulevard.

The work is expected to last for three months, and could be delayed due to weather.

