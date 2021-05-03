Road work to begin for three days on Niagara Scenic Parkway this Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Road work will begin on the Niagara Scenic Parkway on Wednesday at 6 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced. Drivers should expect nightly road closures.

The parkway from the 190 and LaSalle Expressway East intersection to John Daly Boulevard will be closed to north and south traffic and reopen by 6 a.m. each morning.

According to the NYSDOT, there will be a posted detour along John Daly Boulevard to Buffalo Avenue to the 190 and LaSalle Expressway East intersection that drivers will follow.

NYSDOT officials say they expect the work to last three days.

