NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus caught fire Wednesday morning at Niagara Falls Coach Lines.

Crews responded to the scene on 13th St. around 5:45 a.m., according to The Action.

Niagara Falls firefighters are on location at the Niagara Falls Coach Lines 120 13th Street for a school bus ton fire in the parking lot. No injuries reported.



Niagara Falls Fire Multiple Units dispatched Page Received at 05:44:43 on 02/19/20

It was also reported by The Action that no one was injured.

A News 4 photographer at the scene was told a mechanical problem led to the fire, which appears to have caused significant damage to the front of the bus.