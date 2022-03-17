NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old security officer was assaulted by a patient at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, according to a report from Niagara Falls police.

The incident allegedly happened on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that nurses called the officer to help them give medication to 24-year-old Ashton Pochatko.

Pochatko, who police say proceeded to aggressively leave the room after the nurses, allegedly struck the guard in the left eye after he jumped in front of the nurses. According to the police report, Pochatko is accused of using “personal weapons.”

Pochatko, who police say appears to have a mental disability, has since been charged with assault. After running his name through a search of warrants, it was discovered that he had one out of Niagara Falls.

Once he was in custody, Pochatko was jailed. According to police, Pochatko “believes he is a sovereign citizen” who “will fight police.”