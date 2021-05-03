Senator Gillibrand calling to lower the cost of prescription drugs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is hopeful that the price of prescription drugs can be lowered.

She made her plea outside the Health Association of Niagara County on Monday.

Gillibrand wants her colleagues to pass a package of three bills to help reduce the cost of prescription drugs, and ensure everyone can have access to the medicine they need.

“We have a coalition in the senate that wants to get this done and we have a president that wants to get this done. This is the first time we have had a president in 8 years who wants to do this…so I am very optimistic that we can get this done,” she said.

Gillibrand added that she is all for these bills being passed.

She says that drug prices have become increasingly unaffordable, especially for older Americans and that is why she believes herself and fellow lawmakers need to take action.