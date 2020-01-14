Senator Schumer asks Canadian government to pre-clear train passengers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Senator Charles Schumer says a new train station in Niagara Falls would have more passengers if it were easier for them to travel between the U.S. and Canada.

Today, Schumer pushed the Canadian government to put in a pre-clearance system for passengers entering that country from the U.S.

The system would be used at the Niagara Falls train station here in New York State.

Schumer said it would lead to more economic growth on both sides of the border.

“It would be just as easy to travel from Toronto through Niagara Falls and Buffalo as it could be from the American side point of view,” Schumer added.

Laws to allow preclearance were passed in 2016 and 2017.