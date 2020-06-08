Seneca Nation announces reopening dates for gaming operations

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Seneca Nation announced reopening dates for gaming on Monday.

Seneca Niagara will open on Thursday, June 18, Seneca Buffalo Creek will open the following week on Thursday, June 25, and Seneca Allegany will reopen on Thursday, July 2.

Officials say Seneca Gaming and Entertainment properties in Irving, Salamanca, and Cuba will also reopen on June 18. Those facilities will have a reduced number of available machines.

All facilities will open at reduced capacity and schedule.

Seneca Gaming is expected to announce operational details for the reopening process on Tuesday.

That includes specific hours of operation, comprehensive safety measures and protocols, and which areas of the operations will initially reopen to guests.

Gaming operations have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 16.

