Seneca Niagara employee tests positive for coronavirus

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A spokesperson for Seneca Gaming Corporation confirmed to News 4 a Seneca Niagara employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials tell us the team member was tested Monday and received their results the same day.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members, and their families remains our highest priority, and we wish our team member a full and quick recovery,” Seneca Gaming’s interim CEO & CFO David Sheridan wrote.

Sheridan says they’ve established protocols in place to address any guest or team members who present a positive or suspected positive case or have had potential exposure.

“We are actively addressing this information per our strict protocols set forth in our Health, Sanitation, and Physical Distancing plan and we are aware that the Erie County Department of Health is involved in this case,” he added.

