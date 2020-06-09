Seneca Niagara lays out plan for gaming reopening

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Monday, we learned the Seneca Nation’s phased plan to reopen gaming operations at their Resorts & Casinos.

Seneca Niagara is the first to begin reopening on Thursday, June 18.

Today we’re getting some more details on what Phase I of the reopening will look like.

Officials tell News 4 Seneca Niagara will open with limited slot machines, no table games, and minimal food and beverage service, and seating, to promote social distancing.

During the closure, the Seneca Resorts & Casinos team says they established a comprehensive plan based on CDC guidance, including protocols for social distancing, disinfecting measures, and wellness screenings for employees and guests.

Below are some of the changes guest can see when they visit Seneca Niagara upon reopening:

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will operate at reduced capacity in order to maintain social distancing for guests and employees.

Hotel operations, as well as the spa and salon, will remain closed.

Most restaurants will remain closed. Morrie’s, now temporarily located in the hotel lobby area, will provide grab-n-go options only, no sit-down dining. Blues Burger will also offer grab-n-go options and socially distanced sit-down dining.

Odds & Ends will be the only retail open.

Some slot machines will be open to allow for appropriate social distancing. There will be no table games available at this time.

STIR and The Lobby Bar are closed. Aces Bar and the former KENO bar (near the Sports Lounge) will serve non-alcoholic drinks with strict social distancing measures in place. No alcohol will be offered. Beverage service – including water, soda, coffee, and tea – will be provided.

The Sports Lounge will be open for placement of wagers at kiosks only; no counter service will be available.

Resort hours of operation will also be limited to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

For more information on the phased reopening, click here.

