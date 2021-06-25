Seneca Resorts & Casinos announce return of July 4th fireworks displays

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seneca Gaming Corporation says it will light up the sky this holiday with their fireworks shows in Niagara Falls and Salamanca.

Officials tell News 4 Seneca Niagara will hold its firework display on Friday, July 2, at 9:40 p.m., and Seneca Allegany will have fireworks on Sunday, July 4, also at 9:40 p.m.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate Independence Day with our guests, neighbors, and employees again, especially after the year we have all endured,” said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation.

Due to capacity restrictions, Seneca Gaming Corporation says there are no public viewing areas on-site, but they will be visible from the surrounding area.

