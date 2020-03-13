Seneca Resorts & Casinos postponing all entertainment shows through March

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Seneca Resorts & Casinos is postponing all entertainment shows through March.

According to Seneca Resorts & Casinos, this includes events at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Bear’s Den Showroom, and Seneca Allegany Event Center.

“Seneca Resorts & Casinos’ highest priority is to the health & safety of our guests and team members. We are consistently monitoring this situation as it unfolds to make sure we are taking the most comprehensive actions,” officials said in a statement.

If shows are rescheduled, those who already bought tickets can choose to keep the tickets for the new show date, or refunds will be available at the point of ticket purchase.

March 2020 shows postponed are:

The Village People March 13 & 14, 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

Aaron Lewis March 14, 7 PM Seneca Allegany Event Center

Orleans March 20, 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

King of the Cage March 21, 6 PM Seneca Niagara Event Center

Against The Wind: The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience March 28, 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

For more information, visit senecaniagaracasino.com or senecaalleganycasino.com.