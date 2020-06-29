Seneca Resorts & Casinos to open limited table games starting Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Wednesday, Seneca Resorts & Casinos will offer limited table games at Seneca Niagara, Seneca Buffalo Creek, and Seneca Allegany.

Seneca Niagara and Seneca Buffalo Creek will start to operate 24 hours a day, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Seneca officials.

Allegany is expected to begin 24-hour operations the following week on Monday, July 6.

The limited table games will come with some health and safety protocols.

Officials tell News 4 table games like ultimate Texas hold’em, three card poker, and Mississippi Stud, where guests are required to handle cards are excluded at this time.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos says guests can enjoy blackjack, craps, roulette, and mini baccarat.

Guest will need to follow these enhanced social distancing measures:

Every other table will be open

Three guests maximum per most table games

Three guests maximum on each side of Craps tables

For Baccarat (only the dealer will touch the cards)

