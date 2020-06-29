Seneca Resorts & Casinos to open limited table games starting Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Wednesday, Seneca Resorts & Casinos will offer limited table games at Seneca Niagara, Seneca Buffalo Creek, and Seneca Allegany.
Seneca Niagara and Seneca Buffalo Creek will start to operate 24 hours a day, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Seneca officials.
Allegany is expected to begin 24-hour operations the following week on Monday, July 6.
The limited table games will come with some health and safety protocols.
Officials tell News 4 table games like ultimate Texas hold’em, three card poker, and Mississippi Stud, where guests are required to handle cards are excluded at this time.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos says guests can enjoy blackjack, craps, roulette, and mini baccarat.
Guest will need to follow these enhanced social distancing measures:
- Every other table will be open
- Three guests maximum per most table games
- Three guests maximum on each side of Craps tables
- For Baccarat (only the dealer will touch the cards)
