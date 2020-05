NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–High school seniors in the Cataract City picked up their graduation gear today.

Students and parents from Niagara Falls High School drove up to the school to pick up their cap and gowns as well as honor cords and yearbooks.

One student tells us her cap and gown is her reward for the hard work she’s done in high school.

And the teachers from Niagara Falls High School were there to greet the upcoming graduates when they arrived for the pick-up.