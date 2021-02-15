Shooting victim walks out of Niagara Falls hospital before police bring him back

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — After initially walking out of a Niagara Falls hospital without treatment, a shooting victim was brought back and is expected to survive.

Police say a 24-year-old city resident arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room via a personal vehicle on Sunday night. He had several gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police say the man was uncooperative and hostile toward officers and medical personnel.

After he walked out, police feared that he wouldn’t survive without treatment. So, they found him and brought him back to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting, which is believed to have occurred at 615 19th St., can call detectives at (716) 286-4553.