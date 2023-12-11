BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel crews are working to repair a leak that is leaving homes on multiple streets in the LaSalle neighborhood of Niagara Falls without natural gas, the company said.

The gas company said that the main gas line was ruptured after being hit by a private contractor Monday, causing a “sizeable outage” affecting Cayuga Drive, N. Military Road, Jacob Place, Bollier Avenue, 85th Street, 86th Street and 87th Street.

National Fuel did not give a timetable for when gas is expected to be restored. A crew member at the scene told News 4 that 160 homes are affected and that it would take at least hours to restore.

“While the situation has been made safe, natural gas service has been turned off to facilitate repairs as a private contractor doing road work hit a utility main pipeline,” the company posted on Facebook Monday afternoon. “Work will continue through the night to make the needed repairs and turn services back on for all impacted residences.”

The American Red Cross is hosting an overnight warming shelter beginning at 8:30 p.m. Monday, offering cots and refreshments to anyone impacted by the outage. The shelter is located at the John Duke Senior Center at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.