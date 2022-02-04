Snow tapering off, but roads are still rough in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The roads are showing improvement in Niagara Falls, but that doesn’t mean drivers should throw caution to the wind.

News 4’s Jhas Williams was there Friday morning, where she says snow appeared to be tapering off as plows hit the streets.

In Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, the winter storm warning will expire at 10 a.m. But for the rest of western New York, it’s set to last until 1 p.m.