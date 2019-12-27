Sports betting begins at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gamblers can now bet on their favorite sports team at the Seneca Niagara Casino. The Casino held a “first bet” ceremony today kicking off its new sports betting option.

“When it comes to sports betting the first thing is you gotta be excited about it, right? You already have a favorite team that you like to watch and you put a little bit of money on the game and what it does is it makes the energy grow,” said Gavin Mercado the executive director of sports books and gaming.

Seneca Gaming will now have sports betting at each of its three casinos.

“It really exceeded our expectations, we’ve had some lines. I think this will alleviate some of that because now there’s two places in the general area you can place your bets,” Seneca Casino President and CEO Holly Gagnon said.

A Seneca spokesperson says the sports lounge is temporary, but they expect to make a permanent one next year.

The New York State Gaming Commission approved sports betting earlier this year.