Sports betting begins Friday at Seneca Niagara Casino

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday, gamblers will be able to bet on sports at the Seneca Niagara Casino.

The “first bet” ceremony is happening at 11 a.m.

A Seneca spokesperson says the sports lounge is temporary, but they expect to make a permanent one next year.

Seneca Gaming will now have sports betting at each of its three casinos.

The New York State Gaming Commission approved sports betting earlier this year.