NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — $40 million from Albany will help restart development in the cataract city.

Empire State Development held a meeting Wednesday night to map out a plan, and spend that money.

A strategic partnership will focus on business districts along Main St. Portage Rd., Niagara St. and Pine Ave. The state says a strong workforce, in tandem with small businesses, will help plant the seed for continued growth.

Small business is the anchor of these business districts, it defines what a Main Street, commercial district is, a main street with a small ‘m’, in terms of where we find, in any city,” said Paul Tronolone, the Vice President for policy and planning for Empire State Development.

About half of the $40 million will focus on growing the Niagara Falls agro-tourism sector. Other partners in this effort include the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.