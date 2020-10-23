Stryker the Seal makes winter weather prediction at Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bundle up! This year’s winter is going to be cold!

At least that’s according to a winter weather prediction made today by Stryker the Aeal at the Aquarium of Niagara!

They teamed up with local energy company NOCO to deliver a winter-weather outlook.

We’re told seals are a good judge of upcoming weather.

Trainer Hallie Torre says, “harbor seals are very good because they do live out here all year long, so they have to pack on a big layer of blubber to make sure that they are nice and warm to make it through the winter. So as trainers we are watching them, weighing them, watching their behavior — and all of this leads us to believe that they may eat more fish or less fish, and because of that we think striker will be able to tell us pretty accurately if it will be a cold winter or a warm winter.”