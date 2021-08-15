Summer Fest at the Sal proceeds helps get Christmas gifts in the hands of kids

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — We may be in the dog days of summer, but one local organization is already preparing for the holidays.

The Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund held its annual “Summer Fest at the Sal” Sunday. 100% of the proceeds will help get Christmas gifts to kids this year.

“It’s a great event, it’s a great community event too. It’s great for the community and it’s great for fundraising for our organization. Like I said, we’re able to put it right back into the community,” John O’Malley, chairman, Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund said.

“We have a 98-year-old charity here in Niagara Falls firefighter toy fund. So I got together with the firemen, they loved the idea, they need a way to raise funds, it’s a very needy city and it helps out a lot of people, not JUST kids with toys, but clothing, senior citizens, it’s a very very progressive charity,” added Niagara Falls City Chairman Kenny Tompkins.

Officials with the Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund say this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.