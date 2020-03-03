Suspect in gruesome 2015 murder pleads not guilty

Breaking News
Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of killing and dismembering a mother from Niagara Falls five years ago has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Yasin Abdus Sabur, 36, killed Terri Lynn Bills. Her dismembered body was found inside a vacant house in 2015.

Last week, Sabur was locked up in South Carolina, and was being brought to western New York to face charges.

“I thought they gave up,” the victim’s nephew, Josh Highway, said. “Five years passed and they’re never going to find them, and then we got word that they found him.”

There has been speculation that whoever killed Bills also killed Loretta Gates — a woman whose body was found dismembered in 2012. Since Sabur was incarcerated at the time her body was found, police do not believe the murders are connected.

Following Sabur’s arraignment, Niagara Falls police and the Niagara County District Attorney’s office held a conference.

